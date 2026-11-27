President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law adopted by the Milli Majlis on November 24 on the acceptance and approval of the agreement "On the exploration, development and production sharing for the Absheron offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea."

According to Report, the document introduces amendments to the agreement signed by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1RSC Limited — it has been set out in a new version.