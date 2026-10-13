Azerbaijan proposes creating an Institute of Azerbaijanism

In Azerbaijan, it has been proposed to create an Institute of Azerbaijanism amid hybrid attacks against the country.

As Report informs, the initiative was put forward by Milli Majlis deputy Tahir Mirkishili at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to him, the creation of the institute could make a significant contribution to the development and enrichment of the content of the national ideology.

"I am confident that such an institute will be able to make a substantial contribution to enriching the content of the national ideology," the deputy stated.