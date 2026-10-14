 India's foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in the CICA summit - PHOTO | 1news.az
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India's foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in the CICA summit - PHOTO

1news Staff09:42 - Today
India's foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in the CICA summit - PHOTO

India's Minister of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has arrived in Baku to participate in the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

As 1news.az reports, the minister announced this on the social network X.

"Arrived in Baku to participate in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I look forward to constructive deliberations on strengthening regional cooperation, building mutual trust, and advancing peace, stability and security across Asia," Singh wrote.

Note that the 7th CICA summit will be held on October 15 in Baku with the participation of representatives of the organization's member states.

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