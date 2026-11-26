Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Egypt over the loss of life resulting from a major fire in that country.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire caused by a fuel tanker accident in Egypt's Giza province, which killed and injured many people. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Egypt. We wish all the injured a swift and full recovery," said a statement on the Foreign Ministry's official page on the social network X.

Yesterday, on the road connecting the provinces of Cairo, Giza, and Qalyubia, a fuel tanker overturned, starting a fire that engulfed other vehicles. According to Egyptian media, the tanker overturned after a high-voltage cable collapsed in front of it.

At least 31 people were killed in the disaster and more than 20 others were injured, the country's Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reported.