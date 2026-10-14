President: Transport infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur links settlements to the country's single economic space - UPDATED

The transport infrastructure being created in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur connects settlements with one another, ensuring their integration into the country's single economic space.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated in President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Reconstruction, Restoration and Development of Karabakh" – Rebuild Garabagh.

"To date, roads with a total length of about 1,500 kilometers have been laid, and the 11.7-kilometer-long Murovdag tunnel has become an example of an engineering solution within the framework of construction work carried out in difficult mountainous conditions. The Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports have been put into operation. The construction of railways continues. The Horadiz-Aghband railway line, being an important component of the Zangezur corridor, is of strategic importance for the expansion of Azerbaijan's international transport and logistics ties.

To ensure the functioning of new settlements and production facilities, the necessary energy and water infrastructure is being created. One reservoir has been built and five reservoirs have been restored in the region, and 13 substations and 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 MW have been commissioned. One of the main directions in the development of this infrastructure is turning Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into a 'green energy zone,'" the address notes.

***

The victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War laid the foundation for a new stage of creation and development for Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated in President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Reconstruction, Restoration and Development of Karabakh" – Rebuild Garabagh.

"Within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return, our cities and villages are being rebuilt anew, and the safe return of our compatriots to their native lands is being ensured. Azerbaijan is carrying out this work at the expense of its own financial capabilities. To date, 25.5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for restoration and reconstruction.

For the safe implementation of the Great Return, more than 300,000 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and more than 40,000 people have returned to 47 settlements. At present, about 100,000 people live, study and carry out activities in the territories liberated from occupation," the address emphasizes.