 Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz | 1news.az
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Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

1news Staff14:42 - Today
Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

A container ship that struck a naval mine has sunk in the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the Mehr news agency, citing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the agency, the vessel, which was presumably carrying contraband cargo, was attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission along a dangerous route. The detonation caused an explosion and a fire broke out.

It is reported that the container ship, which was carrying about 2,500 containers, sank this morning.

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