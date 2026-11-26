Another exchange of bodies has taken place between Russia and Ukraine.

As war correspondent Alexander Kots reported, Russia handed over to Ukraine 250 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, and in return brought 22 home.

"Another exchange of bodies. The process of handing over the bodies has just been completed. We gave Ukraine 250 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and returned 22 of our fallen heroes to the Motherland," he wrote on his channel on "Max."

Source: TASS