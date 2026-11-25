President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the American leader Donald Trump, over the next two years as head of state, will pull off something that will leave people stunned.

«What, is Trump supposed to limp on his left leg for two years? No, he has to work for two years. And look, over these two years Trump will yet pull off something that will leave people stunned,» the Belarusian leader said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point.

According to Lukashenko, he had previously advised Trump not to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

«I simply wished him success from the bottom of my heart and said: «Donald, don't rush when dealing with Putin.» Although they had already held talks, I recommended to him how to behave: «Donald, don't put pressure on Putin, it's useless.» Putin understands what the United States of America is,» the head of the Belarusian state said.

In his opinion, Trump prevented a third world war: «If everything had gone the way it did under Biden, which cannot be ruled out in the future, we would possibly already have an expansion of this (Russian-Ukrainian – ed.) conflict. If not a third world war, then you, the NATO members, would already have been drawn into this war. He prevented that.»

Lukashenko also noted that the American leader has not yet done everything that could be done.

Source: BelTA