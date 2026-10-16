Mher Grigoryan: There is no agreement on an exchange of enclaves between Armenia and Azerbaijan

There is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on an exchange of enclaves.

This was stated by Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

He made the statement while answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of COP17, Armenian media report.

Asked whether Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's post about the discussion of various options for resolving the issue indicates that there is an agreement on an exchange, M. Grigoryan stressed that there is no such agreement.

Answering a question about what proposal Yerevan has put forward to Baku on the issue of enclaves and exclaves, the deputy prime minister said that he could not disclose the details.

"The procedures and submissions are clearly set out and regulated, and we will act within the framework of the approved rules," M. Grigoryan noted.

Earlier, N. Pashinyan stated that in order to ensure peace, there should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the border, and that Armenia and Azerbaijan should exchange territories of correspondingly exact sizes. Later he noted that before a possible exchange of the territory of the former enclaves, it would be necessary to carry out delimitation.

According to Armenia's prime minister, an exchange of territories is a complex legal process that requires analysis. As one of the options, it has existed for a long time, and N. Pashinyan has mentioned it in the past as well.