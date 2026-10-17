 Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence | 1news.az
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Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

1news Lab23:05 - Today
Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

Nationalist Movement Party chairman Devlet Bahceli congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Constitutional Act on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted on Oct. 18, 1991.

Bahceli published the message on his Facebook page. With that act the brotherly and friendly country again proclaimed its sovereignty and freedom to the whole world, he said.

Restoration of Independence Day marks not only the rebirth of a state but also the noble stance of a nation that refused to accept captivity and did not bow to it, he said. Azerbaijan gave its national independence new meaning and strength with the victory in the Patriotic War, he said.

"A flag once raised never comes down again!" Bahceli said, calling the phrase the essence of Azerbaijan's idea of independence.

"Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow," he said, describing those words as a concrete expression of his country's feelings toward Azerbaijan. Such thinking reflects shared history, experience and a common destiny, he said.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan, which lie in the cradle of a great civilization, have withstood every difficulty with the same thinking and shown a common stance under the understanding of "one nation, two states," Bahceli said. They will chart their future course in the same spirit and there will be no turning back from it, he said.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are an inseparable whole in every matter, he said. "We are two sons of one mother from the same lineage. From eternity past to eternity, our religion, our language, our love and our path are one. In our devotion and in our struggle we are one," he said.

Bahceli has chaired the Nationalist Movement Party since 1997.

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