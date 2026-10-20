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Politico: AfD to present plan for radical reform of the European Union

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Politico: AfD to present plan for radical reform of the European Union

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party proposes abolishing direct elections to the European Parliament (EP), reducing the powers of the European Commission (EC), and granting capitals the right to make decisions on their own.

This was reported by the European outlet Politico, citing a party document.

According to the publication, the party proposes replacing direct elections to the EP with the appointment of delegates from national parliaments, limiting the functions of the EC exclusively to administrative tasks, and transferring decision-making to national leaders. In addition, the AfD advocates replacing the EU Court of Justice with an arbitration body for resolving disputes between governments.

The AfD's plan also provides for cutting the EU budget, limiting the hiring of staff at European institutions, and eliminating some of the bloc's specialized agencies. Besides this, the party proposes abandoning EU budget revenues from VAT and the plastic tax, and increasing the influence of the largest eurozone economies in the European Central Bank. The AfD also opposes the digital euro.

The party intends to seek exemptions for Germany from common EU rules in the areas of migration, taxation, social policy, defense, and joint borrowing.

In the document, 2029, when the European Parliament elections and federal elections in Germany will take place, is named as a possible moment for the formation of a "patriotic right-wing majority," the newspaper writes. If the proposed reforms cannot be carried out, the AfD intends to put the question of Germany's EU membership to a referendum.

Earlier, Politico reported that AfD co-chair Alice Weidel will speak at the EP at the event "Our New Course for Europe," where she is expected to set out "her views on the future of European cooperation."

Source: TASS

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