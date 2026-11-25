Poland is urging its NATO allies to consider the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles and drones directly in Ukraine's airspace, without waiting for them to approach the borders of the Alliance's countries.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

The initiative assumes that NATO forces will be able to destroy Russian strike weapons over Ukrainian territory, including to protect the airspace of neighboring Alliance states.

According to the agency, the proposal was discussed at a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels. However, a final decision has not yet been made: the Alliance fears that such a step could lead to a direct clash with Russia.

The reason for the intensified discussion was the recent incidents involving Russian missiles that fell on Polish territory during a massive attack on Ukraine. After that, Warsaw requested additional air defense assets from NATO.

The Alliance has already agreed to send an AWACS long-range radar detection aircraft to Poland.