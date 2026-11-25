A European team will join the next round of talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the European Parliament.

Speaking on November 25 in Strasbourg, von der Leyen noted the new momentum in diplomatic efforts in recent weeks and emphasized the importance of European participation in the negotiations.

"We must give diplomacy the best chance of success… A strong European team will take part in the next round of talks. This is important, because Ukraine's security directly affects our security," von der Leyen said.

The head of the European Commission recalled that last week the "Coalition of the Willing" called on Russia to stop strikes on Ukraine's energy sector for the winter period. There was also talk of a truce to allow the safe transportation of food across the Black Sea.

According to her, Moscow's agreement to these steps would demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions regarding the negotiations.

"We will continue to support Ukraine and defend our own interests. We will assess progress by Russia's actions, not only by its words," von der Leyen stressed.

Source: RBC-Ukraine