A new criminal case has been launched in Armenia against former Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan — the materials have already been sent to court.

According to the Datalex judicial and legal information portal, the details of the new case are not being disclosed. It is only specified that it concerns abuse of official powers that resulted in grave consequences. Along with Tonoyan, the case also involves Norayr Yolchyan, the former head of the Main Department of Logistics of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall that the first criminal case against Davit Tonoyan was initiated in September 2021 — at that time he was accused of purchasing unusable aviation munitions. The former minister was taken into custody, but in August 2024 the court changed his preventive measure, releasing him on bail.