Mirzoyan comments on the incident involving an Azerbaijani shepherd crossing the border

The crossing of the border by a lost shepherd poses no threat to national security, and Yerevan and Baku have learned to respond constructively to such border incidents.

This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the Telegram channel infoteka 24 reports.

"Woe to the political force that believes a lost shepherd is a threat to the country's security," the head of the diplomatic agency emphasized.

According to him, such cases of unintentional border crossings occur on both sides, but Yerevan and Baku are currently demonstrating adequate cooperation. As an example, Mirzoyan also recalled the recent incident involving an Azerbaijani serviceman: "There was a recent case when a soldier crossed the border. And here, too, credit must be given — the parties' approaches are quite adequate."

Earlier, details became known about the Azerbaijani shepherd's crossing of the state border with Armenia.

According to Oxu.Az, the man was a resident of the village of Aghdam in the Tovuz district and was grazing his own livestock.

It is reported that he regularly consumed alcohol. On the day of the incident, the shepherd also headed to the border zone to graze livestock, where he drank alcoholic beverages. While intoxicated, he crossed the border onto the Armenian side and was detained in the area of the village of Chinari.

According to the information, the man who crossed the border had psychological problems and had repeatedly undergone treatment for this illness.

Note that, according to Armenian media citing sources in the Berd district, the Azerbaijani citizen crossed the border line in the area of the village of Chinari in the Tavush region and was detained by Armenia's military police. "The Azerbaijani ended up on the territory of the Republic of Armenia three days ago, but the competent authorities concealed this fact," Pastinfo reports.