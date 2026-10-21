 Armenian Foreign Ministry: Weapons and ammunition will not be transported along the "Trump route" | 1news.az
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Armenian Foreign Ministry: Weapons and ammunition will not be transported along the "Trump route"

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Armenian Foreign Ministry: Weapons and ammunition will not be transported along the "Trump route"

Weapons, ammunition, and hazardous chemical substances will not be transported along the TRIPP transport route (the "Trump route") between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan as he presented the draft agreement at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations.

"Between us and Azerbaijan there is a clear understanding that prohibited cargo, such as weapons, ammunition, or hazardous chemicals, will not be transported," Mirzoyan emphasized.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, there is an approved list of goods agreed upon in international documents between Armenia and other countries, and Azerbaijan will be no exception in this matter. The minister also added that the transportation of certain categories of cargo will require prior approval.

Following the meeting, the relevant committee of Armenia's National Assembly approved the draft agreement on TRIPP. Four deputies from the ruling "Civil Contract" faction voted in favor of the document. A representative of the opposition "Strong Armenia" party voted against, while the "Armenia" faction boycotted the vote.

The draft agreement has been submitted for discussion during the upcoming regular session of parliament.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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