Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have approved a road map for interparliamentary cooperation for 2027–2028.

The document was signed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva as part of the two countries' II interparliamentary forum.

As the press service of the Azerbaijani parliament told Report, the plan provides for strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties between the legislative bodies, expanding the exchange of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary diplomacy, as well as cooperation in other priority areas.