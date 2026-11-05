 Armenia and Turkey have begun processing mutual trade directly | 1news.az
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Armenia and Turkey have begun processing mutual trade directly

1news Staff11:15 - Today
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Armenia and Turkey have begun processing mutual trade directly

Mutual trade between Armenia and Turkey has begun to be processed directly.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan during discussions on the draft state budget for 2027 at the level of parliamentary committees.

Physically, of course, goods between the two countries continue to be transported through third countries (mainly through Georgia - ed.). The news is that previously this trade was also processed technically, at customs, through third countries, whereas now it is processed directly, the minister added.

"As for the border, as I have stated more than once before, the process has matured to such an extent that at any moment we can proceed to opening the border and establishing diplomatic relations," Mirzoyan added.

He added that efforts continue to strengthen the peace achieved with Azerbaijan, including bilateral trade and the opening of the territory for the transit of goods. The head of Armenia's Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that with the opening of the TRIPP route, Azerbaijani cargo will also begin to pass through Armenian territory.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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