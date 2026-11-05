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Italian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

1news Staff15:10 - Today
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Italian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will visit Azerbaijan in the last ten days of November.

A diplomatic source told Report about this.

According to the source, as part of the visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials and will also take part in the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku on November 23.

"The foreign minister will be accompanied to the forum by representatives of more than 100 Italian companies operating in the energy, infrastructure, and other sectors," the source noted.

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