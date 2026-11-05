Russian Telegram channel reports possible transfer of data on Azerbaijan's airports to Iran

Reports have appeared in Russian Telegram channels about the possible transfer to Iran of intelligence data on Azerbaijan's airports

In particular, the relevant information was published in the Telegram channel "Kremlin Matryoshka".

According to the published information, Iran allegedly approached the Chinese space company Emposat with a request to obtain satellite images of Azerbaijan's military airfields and airports for intelligence purposes. It is claimed that the requested materials have already been handed over to Tehran.

Among the facilities that reportedly were of interest to the Iranian side are the airports of Ganja, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Nakhchivan.

The publications also state that Emposat has been cooperating with Iran since the beginning of 2026. According to available data, since April the company, together with another Chinese firm, Earth Eye, has been involved in the development of the TEE-01B reconnaissance satellite for the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

At the same time, the reliability of the published information has not been officially confirmed. The possible transfer to Tehran of data on Azerbaijani facilities could be significant against the backdrop of Baku's relations with Beijing and Tehran. In 2025, Azerbaijan and China established relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.

"The broader context of military-technical cooperation between China and Iran should also be taken into account. Despite official denials of deliveries of weapons and military equipment, reports have repeatedly appeared in the international media about interaction between the two countries in this area. This topic was discussed especially actively during the last Iran-Israel war. According to a number of publications, Chinese companies supplied Iran with thousands of dual-use drones and components for missile production. In addition, there were reports of a deal for Tehran to acquire Chinese man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems designed to hit low-flying drones and helicopters.

At the same time, Azerbaijan maintains high-level relations with both China and Iran. Baku constantly says that it does not allow its territory to be used for actions against third states. The Azerbaijani authorities adhered to a similar position during the latest military confrontation between Iran and Israel.



The possible transfer to Tehran of intelligence data on Azerbaijani facilities could complicate Baku's relations with two important regional partners at the same time," the publication noted.