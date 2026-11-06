 Turkey's parliament ratifies the Mecca agreement | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Turkey's parliament ratifies the Mecca agreement

1news Staff08:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Turkey's parliament ratifies the Mecca agreement

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Mecca agreement on joint defense concluded by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Approval of the document was supported by a majority of deputies in the 600-seat legislature, the TRT Haber television channel reported.

279 deputies voted in favor and 119 against, according to the data on the results.

The bill on ratification of the Mecca agreement was submitted to parliament by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Under local legislation, all international acts are subject to approval in parliament, which also issues the mandate for sending a military contingent abroad.

The Mecca agreement was signed on August 7 by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On October 5, the parties to the agreement decided to move to practical implementation of the joint defense commitments and to take measures for the deployment of agreed military forces and assets in Saudi Arabia.

Share:
694

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Iran designates the United Kingdom's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations

Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku seeks to create a sustainable security architecture in the South Caucasus

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the performance "Zikra: A Night of Remembrance"

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news