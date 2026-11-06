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Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in various areas

1news Staff14:08 - Today
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Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in various areas

The State of Palestine has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in the political, humanitarian, educational, and cultural spheres.

This was stated in a statement by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan.

The document notes that Azerbaijan supports, on international platforms, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to the creation of an independent state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

It is emphasized that in September 2025, 14 Palestinian students were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Azerbaijan to continue their education. Currently, 37 Palestinian students are studying in Azerbaijan, 23 of whom are participants in the Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grants program.

In addition, during the visit of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa to Azerbaijan in July 2026, President Ilham Aliyev once again confirmed his support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

The embassy also expressed its appreciation to Azerbaijan for the financial support of Palestine's diplomatic mission, for facilitating the participation of Palestinian delegations in international events, as well as for cooperation in the fields of education and healthcare.

In conclusion, the Embassy of the State of Palestine expressed its deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan for the support provided.

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