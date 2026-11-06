Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has called on international organizations, ombudsmen, and national human rights institutions to continue efforts to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war, assist in resolving issues related to missing persons, combat the mine threat, and promote sustainable peace.

This was stated in the ombudsman's statement on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

It is noted that November 8 — Victory Day — occupies a special place in the historical memory of the Azerbaijani people as an embodiment of national unity, solidarity, and devotion to the Motherland. It is emphasized that this significant day is a source of pride, demonstrating our people's commitment to their statehood, as well as having important historical and spiritual significance for future generations.

The statement says that, as a result of the Armenian occupation, serious threats arose to the lives and security of the civilian population, and settlements, civilian infrastructure, and social facilities were destroyed. Thanks to the heroism of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, during the 44-day Patriotic War, the country's lands were liberated from occupation.

"This Victory became an embodiment of justice, and was also of great importance for restoring the violated rights of former internally displaced persons, ensuring the lives and security of the civilian population, and implementing the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the provisions of which had not been carried out for many years," the statement says.

The statement notes that the initialing in Washington last August, during the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the President of the United States, of the text of the peace treaty opened new prospects for advancing the peace agenda in the region, forming good-neighborly relations, and the peaceful coexistence of peoples. The ombudsman emphasized that, despite the positive results achieved, a number of important humanitarian issues still remain unresolved. Among them are determining the fates of persons who went missing during the war, continuing the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, and demining the territories liberated from occupation. The need to eliminate the serious damage inflicted during the occupation on the region's ecological system, its natural resources, flora, and fauna was also noted.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I call on international organizations, ombudsmen, and national human rights institutions to continue efforts to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war, assist in resolving issues related to missing persons, combat the mine threat, and promote sustainable peace," the ombudsman noted.

On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, the ombudsman honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Motherland, and wished the entire region lasting peace, security, tranquility, and prosperity.

The statement was sent to the UN Secretary-General, the UN Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Human Rights Council, the heads of UNICEF, UNESCO, the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, the International and European Ombudsman Institutes, the Asian Ombudsman Association, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Association of Ombudsmen of the member states of that organization, the Association of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions of the Turkic States, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children, the International Peace Bureau, ombudsmen and national human rights institutions of various countries, the embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad and of foreign states in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.