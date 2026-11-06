 Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO

1news Staff17:50 - Today
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Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO

On November 6, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, during the meeting the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Azerbaijan's contribution to multilateral diplomacy, as well as issues on the global and regional agenda were discussed.

The sides noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's active role in cooperation with the UN, as well as its efforts aimed at resolving global problems. In this context, particular attention was paid to Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, within the framework of COP29, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the World Urban Forum (WUF) and other international formats, as well as to the initiatives put forward, the high-level events held and the results achieved.

The importance of the successful holding of the UN Summit on Innovation in Public Administration in Azerbaijan on November 5–6 was emphasized. The work on promoting Azerbaijan's experience in the field of innovative public administration at the international level, in particular the ASAN xidmət model, and on expanding its application in various countries was also noted.

The minister provided information about Azerbaijan's contribution to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030, the measures taken at the national level in this direction, as well as the donor and humanitarian activities carried out in order to support the international development agenda.

The importance of expanding regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia, as well as the C6 format, was emphasized. In this context, issues of strengthening transport and logistics links, the effective use of the potential of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of trade and investment ties, energy security, the development of green energy, digital transformation and regional transit opportunities were touched upon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, the measures to ensure the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, the creation of modern infrastructure and the economic reintegration of these territories. Along with this, attention was drawn to the serious obstacles that mines and unexploded ordnance left over from the period of the Armenian occupation pose to restoration and construction work, people's safety and sustainable development.

The sides also exchanged views on existing global and regional threats, challenges affecting international peace and security, issues of promoting economic and social development, as well as other topics of mutual interest within the framework of the UN.

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