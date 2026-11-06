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Participants of the NGO Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev

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Participants of the NGO Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev

Participants of the Cooperation Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan have sent an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev.

AZERTAC presents the appeal:

"Dear Mr. President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

We, more than 400 representatives of civil society — participants of the "Cooperation Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan" — on the eve of the 6th anniversary of the November 8 Victory Day, one of the most glorious pages in the history of our people, feel a sense of great pride in addressing you!

You are the Supreme Commander-in-Chief who gave the Azerbaijani people a historic Victory, fully restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state, returned national pride and dignity to our people, and fulfilled the will of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. As a result of your decisive leadership, political will and wise strategy, the dream of Victory that our people cherished in their hearts for decades has already become a reality. This Victory is not only a military success, but also a triumph of national will, the spirit of statehood, the unity of the people and the government, as well as historical justice. The Victory won under your leadership in the 44-day Patriotic War brought Azerbaijan to a new historical stage and created a solid foundation for the future development of our country.

Dear Mr. President!

Today Azerbaijan is not only a state that has liberated its lands and restored its sovereignty. Azerbaijan is a state that determines the political and economic realities of the region, stands out with its position and its word in the system of international relations, and is turning into a middle power center thanks to its growing capabilities and authority. The emergence of Azerbaijan, victorious in the war, as the initiator of a peace agenda is an important historical result of your political leadership. The large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out today in our territories liberated from occupation, the implementation of the "Great Return" program, and the founding of modern cities and villages are an expression of victorious Azerbaijan's view of the future. The revival of life in Karabakh and East Zangezur demonstrates the eternal and irreversible results of our Victory.

Dear Mr. President!

Azerbaijan's strength is measured not only by its economic and military potential. At the core of this strength lie the ideology of Azerbaijanism that unites us, our national and spiritual values, our historical memory and nationwide solidarity. From this point of view, the protection of national ideological security, the protection of society from alien influences and disinformation, and the promotion of state interests, our historical realities and national and spiritual values are of particular importance.

COP29, the World Urban Forum, the Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and other international events held in our country in recent years under your leadership confirm Azerbaijan's growing role in global processes, its organizational capabilities and international trust, and also inspire us to cherish and protect our values.

Azerbaijani NGOs, as active representatives of civil society, are deeply aware of their responsibility in this direction and declare their readiness to continue contributing to the protection of the national interests, spiritual and Constitutional values of our state.

Dear Mr. President!

We, Azerbaijani NGOs, are beside you, we are with you and are ready to contribute to the implementation of the strategic goals you have set for the sake of the development of our state, the protection of our national interests, and the unity and solidarity of our people. Watching, within the framework of the Forum for which we gathered in Ganja, a football game among amputees with the participation of mine victims, we were once again convinced that the unshakable spirit of the Azerbaijani people cannot be undermined by any mine or any wound of war — the will, love of life and fighting spirit demonstrated by these people on the field became a vivid manifestation of the fact that our Victory has settled forever in the hearts of our people.

Dear Mr. President!

On the eve of this momentous day, we once again declare that Azerbaijani NGOs fully support the policy pursued under your leadership and look with great faith to the future of an independent and powerful Azerbaijan.

Victory is the pride of our people, our sovereignty, the eternal heritage of our state, and our national unity based on the ideology of Azerbaijanism is the guarantee of our future victories!"

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