Ilham Aliyev lays the foundation of the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Karabakh University

On November 7, in Khankendi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part in the ceremonies to lay the foundation of the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Karabakh University.



As reported on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of state was informed about the conditions that will be created in the buildings.



It was noted that the library will become one of the important infrastructure facilities in terms of supporting educational, scientific research and innovation activities, expanding opportunities for access to modern information resources and forming a student-oriented academic environment, and will also serve to meet the educational, scientific research and information needs of students and staff, to develop independent learning and research skills, and to support the scientific activities of the faculty.