 President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

1news Staff13:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital building.

According to AZERTAC, Minister of Health Anar Bayramov briefed the head of state on the progress of the construction work.

It was noted that the main building of the hospital complex, additional blocks, as well as auxiliary buildings and structures are being erected on a territory with a total area of more than 6 hectares. The hospital complex will house administrative, admissions, and cardiovascular departments, as well as departments of emergency medical care, therapy, cardiology, surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, pediatrics, and others. The establishment of functional and children's polyclinics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, and departments of radiological diagnostics, hemodialysis, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation is also envisaged here. The hospital will be equipped with medical equipment meeting modern standards.

Share:
742

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Society

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Politics

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Iran designates the United Kingdom's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the performance "Zikra: A Night of Remembrance"

Azerbaijan's parliament discusses the 2027 state budget

Latest news

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Today, 15:20

Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan

Today, 15:00

Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

Today, 14:45

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

Today, 14:33

Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

Today, 14:26

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Today, 14:10

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

Today, 14:00

Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

Today, 13:45

IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

Today, 13:40

Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

Today, 13:30

Alen Simonyan: "Armenia must not commit self-immolation because of the war between Russia and Ukraine"

Today, 13:15

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing enterprise in Aghdam

Today, 13:05

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

Today, 13:00

Yerevan calls for separating cultural memory from state policy toward neighboring countries

Today, 12:45

U.S. announces $20 million reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

Today, 12:38

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Today, 12:23

Speed limits reduced on key highways in Baku due to bad weather

Today, 12:10

November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London

Today, 12:00

Ilham Aliyev lays the foundation of the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Karabakh University

Today, 11:40

Emergency medical care department of the Karabakh University Clinic opens

Today, 11:35
All news