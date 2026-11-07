President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital building.

According to AZERTAC, Minister of Health Anar Bayramov briefed the head of state on the progress of the construction work.

It was noted that the main building of the hospital complex, additional blocks, as well as auxiliary buildings and structures are being erected on a territory with a total area of more than 6 hectares. The hospital complex will house administrative, admissions, and cardiovascular departments, as well as departments of emergency medical care, therapy, cardiology, surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, pediatrics, and others. The establishment of functional and children's polyclinics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, and departments of radiological diagnostics, hemodialysis, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation is also envisaged here. The hospital will be equipped with medical equipment meeting modern standards.