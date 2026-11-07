President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing enterprise in Aghdam

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing enterprise of Komfy Limited Liability Company at the Aghdam Industrial Park.

According to AZERTAC, the director of Komfy LLC, Fuad Najafov, briefed the head of state about the enterprise.

It was noted that Komfy LLC was granted resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. The annual production capacity of the enterprise is 130,000 mattresses. Along with mattresses of various sizes, designs, and firmness levels, the production of Bonnell spring blocks and pocket spring systems will also be established here. For the first time in Azerbaijan, the enterprise will produce mattresses in roll-pack format, that is, mattresses compressed and packaged in rolls. This will reduce transportation costs and expand export opportunities. The products are intended for sale both on the domestic market and in other countries.

The enterprise will also produce mattresses that meet the requirements of local and foreign hotels. Sixty-five people will be provided with permanent jobs here. In financing the project, with a total cost of 2.5 million manats, along with private investments, credit funds in the amount of 700,000 manats provided under a state guarantee by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), which is subordinate to the Ministry of Economy, were used. As a resident of the industrial park, the enterprise is exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties in the amount of 114,000 manats.

The Aghdam Industrial Park, established in 2021 by a Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, occupies an area of 190 hectares. A total of 39 enterprises are registered here, including 37 residents and 2 non-residents. The total cost of the projects is 375.5 million manats, while the volume of actual investments made is 192.6 million manats. Currently, more than 1,000 people are employed within the framework of the projects. The total volume of sales carried out by the residents has reached 2.96 billion manats, and the volume of exports – 132.6 million manats.