A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

A number of servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have been awarded top military ranks.

As 1news.az reports, the relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Guided by paragraph 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of state decided to award top military ranks to the following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

military rank of "lieutenant general"

Major General Zaur Zeynalabdul oglu Rustamov

military rank of "major general"

Colonel Elnur Ali oglu Alasgarli

Colonel Hikmet Rovshan oglu Aliyev

Colonel Telman Asker oglu Huseynov.