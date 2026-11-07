Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

The historic city hall building in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Peru.

The illumination of the city hall building, located on the Plaza de Armas in the historic center of Lima, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag is a symbolic expression of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

It should be noted that the city hall building will be illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag for three days.