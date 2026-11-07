President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise.

According to AZERTAC, the director of Agroinkishaf 2017 LLC, Ruslan Sadikhov, briefed the head of state on the enterprise's activities.

It was noted that after the work carried out to clear the territory of Aghdam, liberated from occupation in December 2020, of mines and munitions, soil preparation and leveling work was carried out and sowing work began immediately. At the initial stage, grain crops were sown in the area. The yield in the grain fields is 40 centners.

Currently, an olive grove has been laid out here on an area of 1,150 hectares, where more than 700,000 trees have been planted. In the future, it is planned to increase the number of olive and almond trees to 1.5 million.

It is planned to produce 10,000 tons of olives, or 2,000 tons of oil, per year here. Modern agricultural machinery is used in production.

As part of the project, temporary irrigation canals were built, the 3,690-meter-long Eyvazkhanbeyli-Khachinchay road was repaired, and administrative and technical zones were created. A forest area has been planted on ten hectares, and it is planned to plant another 50 hectares of forest. A gas station and a weather station have been established in the area.

The head of state was also briefed on nut production in our country. In order to replace nut imports to Azerbaijan and create an export-oriented nut production industry, since 2017 Agroinkishaf 2017 LLC has been working on establishing orchards on an area of more than 2,000 hectares in the Shaki-Oghuz districts, where modern intensive nut varieties are grown. Currently, work on creating the orchards is nearing completion.

In 2022, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of a plant for processing, drying, sorting, and packaging nuts in the Oghuz district. In 2025, the LLC purchased and commissioned equipment for this enterprise, designed to process 10,000 tons of nuts annually.

The harvested nut crop is mainly sold on the domestic market, but is also exported to foreign markets - to Turkey, Georgia, Russia, and Italy. Modern intensive almond orchards are being created on an area of about one thousand hectares.

The enterprise is equipped with modern agricultural machinery, a drip irrigation system, weather stations, a phytolaboratory, and other necessary equipment.

In conclusion, President Ilham Aliyev planted an olive tree in the area.