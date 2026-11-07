Azerbaijan's cultural community congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Representatives of Azerbaijan's cultural community have congratulated head of state Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the message of congratulations expresses deep respect and boundless gratitude for the historic Victory granted to the Azerbaijani people by the supreme commander-in-chief.

"The "Great Return" to Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the construction and restoration work carried out under your leadership, are a vivid expression of our people's determination to build and create. The construction of settlements, roads and airports in a short time, and the implementation of other social and infrastructure projects, are a clear example of the development model of independent Azerbaijan," the message of congratulations says.

The cultural community wished the president a long life, good health, prosperity and new successes in his work for the benefit of the strengthening and progress of the Azerbaijani state.