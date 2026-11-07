Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports citing AZERTAC, the message reads:

"Your Excellency!

On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations on the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

This historic day is a vivid embodiment of the courage, national unity, and unbending will of the people, demonstrated in the struggle to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan, as a powerful and self-confident state, is directing the fruits of its historic Victory toward restoration and reconstruction, development, and ensuring the sustainable well-being of its people. Your Excellency's far-sighted and wise leadership has played an important role in achieving this impressive result.

Pakistan takes pride in the high level of our bilateral relations, built on mutual trust, shared values, and deeply rooted fraternal ties. We remain faithful to our commitment to elevate, in the near future, the special relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to the level of a solid, multifaceted, and dynamic strategic partnership.

It is precisely on the basis of such an approach that we look forward to Your Excellency's long-planned visit to Pakistan at a convenient time agreed upon by both sides. I am firmly convinced that Your Excellency's visit to Islamabad will create an excellent opportunity for an exchange of views on bilateral, regional, and global issues, as well as for the official launch of a number of mutually beneficial initiatives aimed at further strengthening our strategic and economic partnership.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and unfailing success in your future endeavors, and the fraternal Azerbaijani people peace, progress, and prosperity.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem."