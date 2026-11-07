 Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

1news Staff20:30 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports citing AZERTAC, the message reads:

"Your Excellency!

On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations on the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

This historic day is a vivid embodiment of the courage, national unity, and unbending will of the people, demonstrated in the struggle to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan, as a powerful and self-confident state, is directing the fruits of its historic Victory toward restoration and reconstruction, development, and ensuring the sustainable well-being of its people. Your Excellency's far-sighted and wise leadership has played an important role in achieving this impressive result.

Pakistan takes pride in the high level of our bilateral relations, built on mutual trust, shared values, and deeply rooted fraternal ties. We remain faithful to our commitment to elevate, in the near future, the special relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to the level of a solid, multifaceted, and dynamic strategic partnership.

It is precisely on the basis of such an approach that we look forward to Your Excellency's long-planned visit to Pakistan at a convenient time agreed upon by both sides. I am firmly convinced that Your Excellency's visit to Islamabad will create an excellent opportunity for an exchange of views on bilateral, regional, and global issues, as well as for the official launch of a number of mutually beneficial initiatives aimed at further strengthening our strategic and economic partnership.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and unfailing success in your future endeavors, and the fraternal Azerbaijani people peace, progress, and prosperity.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem."

Share:
737

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Politics

Turkey reveals program of Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan

Politics

Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Turkey reveals program of Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan

Vicente Traver fountain on Plaza de España in Seville turns the colors of the Azerbaijani flag

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

A new ombudsman will be elected in Azerbaijan today

Siyavush Novruzov: Some people coming to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity are engaged in anti-state activity

Grigoryan allows for out-of-turn border delimitation on TRIPP sections

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Latest news

Turkey reveals program of Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 22:40

Taxi driver kills wife and six of her relatives after an unsuccessful shift

Today, 22:20

Vicente Traver fountain on Plaza de España in Seville turns the colors of the Azerbaijani flag

Today, 22:00

Today's protest in Paris drew 46,000 people

Today, 21:21

Profit tax payments from Shah Deniz shareholders forecast at 1.42 billion manats for 2027

Today, 20:45

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Today, 20:30

Ilham Aliyev: Long live the Azerbaijani people! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Today, 20:20

A video about the trip to Shusha, Khankendi and Aghdam has been published on the president's social media accounts

Today, 20:11

Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

Today, 20:00

Shooting in the center of Krakow leaves people wounded and dead

Today, 19:39

An event marking Victory Day was held in Marneuli

Today, 19:15

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: November 8 is a symbol of devotion to the Motherland and the national unity of the people

Today, 18:50

Azerbaijan's cultural community congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Today, 18:25

Strong wind expected in Baku — Warning

Today, 18:20

In Sabirabad district, a schoolboy nearly killed an acquaintance over a girl

Today, 17:55

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

Today, 17:35

Three women punished after conflict at Meladze concert in Kazakhstan

Today, 17:12

Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

Today, 16:55

Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at the World Championships in China

Today, 16:41

Alen Simonyan urged Yerevan to abandon illusions about the "Russian umbrella" and not to give grounds for war with its neighbors

Today, 16:20
All news