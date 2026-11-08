President: We must be so strong that it would never occur to anyone to harm Azerbaijan!

I am sure that each of us says to ourselves: "We must be so strong that from now on it would never occur to anyone to harm Azerbaijan!"

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

The head of state emphasized that today Azerbaijan is a strong state, a state that is not dependent on anyone from a political, economic, or military point of view, a state pursuing an independent policy, a worthy state.