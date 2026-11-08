 Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations

1news Staff13:05 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulations on the occasion of Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the head of state shared a corresponding post on the social network X.

The president noted that November 8 is a momentous day for the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing the liberation of the lands and the end of nearly 30 years of occupation.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that he highly values Pakistan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan. According to him, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the Victory Parade held last year in Baku was yet another testament to the unbreakable friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

Recall that in his congratulatory message, Shehbaz Sharif called November 8 a historic testament to the courage, determination, and self-sacrifice of the Azerbaijani people.

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