Zakir Hasanov congratulates the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Victory Day

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense, the message of congratulation states:

"Officers, warrant officers, naval warrant officers, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants and civilian employees!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on November 8 - Victory Day, which we celebrate with great pride and solemnity, and I wish each of you success in your sacred and honorable service for the sake of further strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capability.

Thanks to the exceptional services of the national leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, a unified command was created in the Azerbaijani Army, which is the guarantor of the independence, sovereignty, defense and security of our republic, our army took shape as a regular army, and issues of military development were invariably put forward as priorities.

The path to Victory and the development strategy laid down by the great leader, which originate from national salvation, are being successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Major achievements in strengthening the defense capability of our republic, as well as large-scale reforms in the army, the exercises conducted, and the successful large-scale counteroffensive operations in response to the enemy's provocations further strengthened the personnel's determination to achieve victory. As a result, November 8 - Victory Day - entered the glorious military history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

Today, the successful continuation of large-scale reforms in the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is making our army even more powerful and invincible.

The declaration of 2026 in our country as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture by order of the head of state makes a great contribution to the large-scale reconstruction, restoration and improvement work in the territories liberated from occupation.

As a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, successful combat operations and anti-terror measures, our historical lands that were under enemy occupation were liberated.

Thanks to the resolute and farsighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the might of our army, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan have been fully ensured.

In the territories liberated from occupation, where the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan flies proudly and majestically, the valiant Azerbaijani Army is making a worthy contribution to carrying out restoration and construction work in conditions of peace and tranquility, as well as to the implementation of the "Great Return" program.

I am confident that you, invariably remaining faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath and the regulations, will strengthen your combat and moral-psychological training, make even greater efforts and improve your skills in order to achieve new successes in service.

As always, on the eve of November 8 - Victory Day, we honor with deep respect and reverence the memory of the sons of the Motherland who became martyrs in the name of the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The family members of our martyrs, servicemen who lost their health in battles, and war veterans are constantly in the focus of the state's attention. Thanks to the attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, important steps are being taken to improve their social and living conditions and to resolve social issues.

I congratulate the parents and families of our servicemen who became martyrs, our comrades-in-arms who lost their health in the name of the Motherland, and our dear veterans on the holiday and extend to them my warmest wishes.

Once again, I wholeheartedly congratulate each of you on November 8 - Victory Day, and wish you good health, long life and new successes in your honorable service to the Motherland and the independent Azerbaijani state."