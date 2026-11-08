A festive concert was held in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day

A festive concert was held in Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the concert, organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Executive Power of the city of Baku, was held near the "Clock Tower."

Famous Azerbaijani artists — singers and dance groups — took part in the festive concert dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the Victory won by the Azerbaijani Army over the enemy in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The evening concluded with festive fireworks.