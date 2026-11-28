In Baku's Yasamal district, a man who stole gold jewelry and cash from his parents' home has been detained.

According to information obtained by Oxu.Az, M. Kazimli, suspected of committing this act, has been detained.

He first stole gold jewelry worth 3,000 manats belonging to his parents, pawned it, and received money. Not satisfied with this, M. Kazimli stole 2,000 manats in cash from the home, as well as two helmets worth 500 manats from a motorcycle in the territory of the Nasimi district.

An investigation is underway into these facts.