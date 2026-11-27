The State Migration Service has issued an appeal to citizens of the Russian Federation arriving in Azerbaijan.

The statement released by the Service notes that, according to Resolution No. 561 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2024, as of January 1, 2025, the period of temporary stay in the Republic of Azerbaijan without a visa for Russian citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia may not exceed 90 days within one calendar year.

This requirement applies to all persons in the relevant category, including minors.

In this regard, parents and other legal representatives of minors must ensure compliance with the terms of their temporary stay in Azerbaijan, and, if there are grounds provided for by law, apply for an extension of this period or for a temporary residence permit.

At the same time, parents and other legal representatives of minors whose period of temporary stay has already expired but who have not left the country are invited to contact the State Migration Service in order to resolve the situation in accordance with the law and to ensure unimpeded crossing of the state border when leaving the country.

The unused period of temporary stay can be checked using the electronic calculator "Check the period of temporary stay" on the official website of the State Migration Service, based on the dates of entry into and departure from the country.

"We remind you that before the expiration of the period of temporary stay in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to extend this period or obtain a temporary residence permit; otherwise, in the absence of other legal grounds for staying in the country, it is necessary to leave the territory of Azerbaijan," the state service's information notes.