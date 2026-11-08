MTP expedition in Karabakh and East Zangezur

In October, the international travelers' club Most Traveled People (MTP) made a visit to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan.

During the expedition, the participants familiarized themselves with the progress of large-scale reconstruction work, the historical and cultural heritage of the region, and the implementation of infrastructure projects, including the Zangezur corridor. Particular attention was paid to issues of humanitarian demining: a dedicated briefing and a demonstration of the territory clearance process were organized for the foreign guests.

The MTP club also expressed its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day on November 8.

We present detailed materials and the results of the special expedition of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.