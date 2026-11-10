Russia, US, and Ukraine Negotiations Resume in Abu Dhabi After Break - Update

Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have resumed in Abu Dhabi following a break of approximately 40 minutes, a source informed TASS.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The Russian delegation is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian delegation is led by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

According to the TASS source, the United States signaled that it could assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine following the resolution of the conflict.

"The US has signaled that it could assist with this in the event of a successful settlement," the source said.

Meanwhile, according to Axios, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and negotiator Jared Kushner intend to use the talks to formulate concrete solutions for resolving the conflict.

"This is an attempt to achieve significant progress toward a deal and bridge the divides," the portal cited its source as saying.

According to the source, Witkoff and Kushner aim to outline the compromises they believe Moscow and Kyiv must accept to end the conflict.

As Axios notes, US officials have held daily phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian officials over the past two weeks in preparation for the meeting. Following the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Moscow and subsequently to Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the talks would focus on security guarantees.

12:30

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, the US, and Russia has started in Abu Dhabi, according to TASS.

The parties will discuss post-war security guarantees rather than an end to the war.

11:10

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will begin today at 11:50 Baku time.

A source told TASS about this.

The consultations will take place on November 10–11. The Russian delegation consists of 11 people. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The group also includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov and deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Yuri Zhigalovsky.

The United States is represented at the talks by the president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov. The negotiating group also includes the head of the president's office Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya and the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will be devoted to issues of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine. This concerns mutual obligations of the parties, the details of which are planned to be discussed behind closed doors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after talks with Peru's Foreign Minister Carlos Espinosa, stated that the security issues of Russia, Ukraine and the entire region would be the first item on the meeting's agenda. According to him, Moscow welcomes such an approach.

Lavrov also explained that during the current round the parties must agree on principles that will subsequently be approved as part of a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called security guarantees for Ukraine one of the main topics of the talks.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting, the U.S. special envoys will hold talks with representatives of NATO, the European Union and Ukraine. As Jared Kushner reported on the social network X, the parties will discuss issues of European security and the future of Ukraine.