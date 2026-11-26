Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has come out in favor of maintaining dialogue with Russia, pointing out that the Russian people are dear to the Georgian people.

"The dialogue must be continued for one simple reason: the Russian people are dear to us. This is our neighboring country. Politics change, but a people remains a people. Even if Antarctica melts, we will still remain neighbors. Based on this, dialogue is always necessary, we must preserve it," Kobakhidze told Georgian journalists.

Source: TASS