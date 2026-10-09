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Argentina's prosecutors seek up to 12 years in prison for doctors in Maradona death case

1news Staff16:12 - Today
Argentina's prosecutors seek up to 12 years in prison for doctors in Maradona death case

Argentina's prosecutors have requested prison sentences of up to 12 years for the medical workers who cared for legendary soccer player Diego Maradona before his death.

The prosecution believes the medical team acted chaotically and failed to provide the patient with proper care, Al Jazeera reports.

Seven medical specialists have been on trial since April 2026 in connection with the death of Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. Among the defendants are the player's personal physician Leopoldo Luque, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, nurses, and medical care coordinators. They are accused of gross violations in the provision of medical care. All the defendants deny their guilt.

During his closing statement, prosecutor Patricio Ferrari said that the "chaotic organization" of the medical team's work left the ailing Maradona "in a helpless state, effectively abandoning him to his fate."

According to the prosecutor, the medical workers "violated their duties and failed to do everything they should have done.

The prosecution requested the harshest punishment for Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque — 12 years in prison. For the other medical workers, the prosecution sought terms ranging from four to 10 years.

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