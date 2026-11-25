Sabah will play today against Spain's Barcelona in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

As 1news.az reports, the Matchday 5 game of the Champions League will begin at the Baku Olympic Stadium at 21:45.

The match will be officiated by Scottish FIFA referee Nicholas Walsh.

Sabah is currently in 30th place in the standings with 3 points. The champion of Azerbaijan defeated the Czech side Slavia (2:0), but lost to England's Manchester United (0:4), Borussia Dortmund (1:2) and Norway's Viking (1:4).

Barcelona occupies 8th place in the standings with 9 points. The Catalan club recorded wins over England's Aston Villa (3:0), Turkey's Galatasaray (4:1) and the Netherlands' Feyenoord (5:1). The team's only defeat came away to France's PSG (2:4).