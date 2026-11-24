Round V of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League is getting underway.

As 1news.az reports, nine matches will take place on November 24, the first matchday of the round.

At 21:45 Baku time, Turkey's "Galatasaray" will host England's "Aston Villa," while Norway's "Bodø/Glimt" will play Austria's LASK.

At midnight, fans can look forward to several interesting clashes at once. England's "Arsenal" and "Manchester City" will face Germany's "Borussia" and Italy's "Napoli," respectively, while Spain's "Real" will take on the Netherlands' PSV.

UEFA Champions League

League phase

Round V

November 24

21:45. "Bodø/Glimt" (Norway) - LASK (Austria);

21:45. "Galatasaray" (Turkey) - "Aston Villa" (England).

November 25

00:00. "Arsenal" (England) - "Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany);

00:00. "Como" (Italy) - AEK (Greece);

00:00. "Feyenoord" (Netherlands) - "Porto" (Portugal);

00:00. "Manchester City" (England) - "Napoli" (Italy);

00:00. "Leipzig" (Germany) - "Lens" (France);

00:00. "Real" (Madrid, Spain) - PSV (Netherlands);

00:00. "Slovan" (Bratislava, Slovakia) - "Betis" (Spain).