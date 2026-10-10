 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO

1news Staff11:00 - Today
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of the Republic of Fiji on the country's National Day.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the ministry's post on the social network X.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji's National Day! Happy National Day!" the message reads.

Share:
550

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Politics

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

Politics

Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Judges appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan protests to Germany over Der Spiegel publication

Media Council: Reports of an "Azerbaijani trail" in the case of the ex-head of German intelligence are disinformation

Bayramov and Rubio discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Latest news

Pashinyan announces the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit

Today, 12:50

Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 12:40

NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

Today, 12:30

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Today, 12:20

Five people killed in shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia

Today, 12:15

Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:50

Twenty-seven people injured in earthquake in Panama - VIDEO

Today, 11:45

Four cars burned down in Masazyr - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Today, 11:30

Azerbaijani oil is selling at $130.81

Today, 11:20

Judges appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:16

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

Today, 11:10

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO

Today, 11:00

Flightradar: JetSmart plane issues distress signal off the coast of Chile

Today, 10:50

Subway closed and mobile internet shut down in New Delhi over protests

Today, 10:30

Tokayev appoints new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces

Today, 10:10

Turkey to introduce restrictions on children's use of social media starting November 1

Today, 09:50

Trump says Putin did not believe in the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Today, 09:30

Trump did not appreciate the choice of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Today, 09:20

In Brazil, police rescued 13 children from a seized day care center, the attacker was killed

Today, 09:00
All news