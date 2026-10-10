Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of the Republic of Fiji on the country's National Day.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the ministry's post on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji's National Day! Happy National Day!" the message reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇫🇯 @MFAFiji https://t.co/OiUCJz9GN1 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 10, 2026
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