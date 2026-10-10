Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Deputies of the Milli Majlis, heads and representatives of a number of nongovernmental organizations have addressed a letter to senators and members of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

AZERTAC presents the text of the appeal:

Dear Senators and Members of the House of Representatives!

We, members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and of nongovernmental organizations, are addressing you in response to your letter of October 5, 2026, concerning Azerbaijan. We attach great importance to dialogue with the Congress of the United States of America and share the goal of ensuring a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the same time, we believe that a number of the provisions reflected in your letter do not take into account important historical and legal context and carry the risk of complicating the progress achieved thanks to U.S. diplomatic efforts.

For more than thirty years, Azerbaijan faced the consequences of conflict and the occupation of about 20 percent of its internationally recognized territories. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, and over one million people were forced to leave Armenia and the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The fate of 4,010 missing Azerbaijanis is still unknown. The Khojaly massacre, which claimed the lives of 613 civilians, as well as the destruction of villages and towns, religious sites and cultural heritage monuments, are among the most painful pages of our national history. These realities must be taken into account in any assessment of the conflict.

Mines and unexploded ordnance continue to threaten people's lives, as well as to impede reconstruction work and the safe return of internally displaced persons. According to Azerbaijan's estimates, approximately 13 percent of the country's territory is mined, with about 1.5 million mines laid there. Since 2020, more than 440 citizens of Azerbaijan have been affected by explosions of mines and other ordnance. In this regard, we call on Congress to pay constant attention to humanitarian demining, as well as to establishing the fate of missing persons, including the need to obtain information about possible burial sites and persons whose fate remains unknown.

Despite the existing difficulties, President Ilham Aliyev has pursued a strategic course aimed at ensuring peace, normalizing relations and achieving regional economic integration. Azerbaijan put forward the initiative to draft a peace agreement and presented the draft agreement to the Armenian side. We recognize and highly appreciate the important role of President Donald Trump in advancing this process.

The peace summit held on August 8, 2025, in Washington became an important diplomatic milestone. The joint declaration signed in the presence of President Trump and the initialing of the Agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” opened new opportunities for practical cooperation. Trade ties were established, including the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) opens prospects for strengthening regional transport and communication links. All of this simultaneously creates a favorable basis for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan.

As members of the Milli Majlis and of nongovernmental organizations, we support this peace agenda and believe that Congress can play a constructive role in consolidating the results achieved.

In your letter, certain detained individuals are presented as “political and military leaders.” These formulations do not reflect reality. The individuals in question held high positions in the illegal separatist entity created by Armenia on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and were brought to trial for grave crimes, including war crimes. In the course of the trials, the defendants' right to defense was ensured, and evidence and witness testimony were examined before the verdicts were handed down. We share the importance that Congress attaches to the principle of a fair trial. At the same time, we emphasize the importance of showing the same respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and judicial institutions as is shown to other states.

In addition, we object to the presentation of a territory of about 241 km² as supposedly Armenian territory under Azerbaijani occupation. Azerbaijan recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia. Determining the precise line along individual sections of the international border between the two countries is a matter for the bilateral delimitation and demarcation process. We believe that these issues should be resolved within the framework of existing mechanisms, and not on the basis of unilateral assessments that predetermine the outcome in advance.

In developing a credible and principled approach to cultural heritage issues, Congress must also take into account the destruction and desecration of Azerbaijani mosques, cemeteries, shrines and historical monuments in the formerly occupied territories and in Armenia. The protection of religious and cultural heritage must be based on a universal principle, without allowing discrimination and a selective approach.

We also call on Congress to consider the complete repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act. Section 907 no longer reflects the historical circumstances, the existing geopolitical realities and the current state of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. Even in cases where its application is suspended, this section continues to remain an obstacle to realizing the full potential of our bilateral partnership. Its repeal would be an important signal of Congress's support for the regional peace process and the beginning of a new stage in relations between the United States and Azerbaijan.

This is an opportunity for the political leadership of both U.S. parties. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia must not become a subject of interparty disagreements in Washington. On the contrary, it should be assessed as a diplomatic achievement that contributes to regional stability, the expansion of economic opportunities and the advancement of U.S. interests. It is precisely a bipartisan approach that has allowed U.S. administrations over the decades to build a partnership with our country and to enjoy Azerbaijan's support in implementing your country's main policy priorities, including in peacekeeping operations.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have declared their commitment to resolving, through direct bilateral dialogue, the remaining unresolved issues of a humanitarian, legal, political and practical nature. External partners can best assist by supporting this process and encouraging the search for solutions acceptable to both sides.

Our region has gone through great suffering and trials, but now a real opportunity has emerged to build a different future. We invite you to cooperate in order to consolidate the progress achieved after the Washington summit, strengthen Azerbaijani-American relations and ensure a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.