Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Indonesia plans to discuss with Azerbaijan opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector, the development of new innovative areas, and cooperation in the restoration of Karabakh.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said this to journalists on Saturday at an event promoting Pencak Silat (Indonesia's traditional martial art) in Baku, a Trend correspondent reports.

According to him, the agenda of the meetings between Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani side will include three areas: political consultations and policy development, economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as social and cultural issues.

In addition, four areas of cooperation are planned to be discussed during the meetings with Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Investment.

"The first is exploring opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector. The second is exploring new innovative areas for sustainable development. The third is exploring projects in the agricultural sector related to food security. And the fourth is our participation in the restoration of Karabakh," the ambassador noted.

He added that Indonesian companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijani companies within the framework of projects for the restoration of Karabakh.

According to Helmy, the deputy minister is awaiting the scheduling of meetings with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.