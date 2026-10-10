 Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

1news Staff12:20 - Today
Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Indonesia plans to discuss with Azerbaijan opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector, the development of new innovative areas, and cooperation in the restoration of Karabakh.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy said this to journalists on Saturday at an event promoting Pencak Silat (Indonesia's traditional martial art) in Baku, a Trend correspondent reports.

According to him, the agenda of the meetings between Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani side will include three areas: political consultations and policy development, economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as social and cultural issues.

In addition, four areas of cooperation are planned to be discussed during the meetings with Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Investment.

"The first is exploring opportunities for joint investments in the energy sector. The second is exploring new innovative areas for sustainable development. The third is exploring projects in the agricultural sector related to food security. And the fourth is our participation in the restoration of Karabakh," the ambassador noted.

He added that Indonesian companies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijani companies within the framework of projects for the restoration of Karabakh.

According to Helmy, the deputy minister is awaiting the scheduling of meetings with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

Share:
294

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Politics

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

Politics

Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Judges appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Putin and Aliyev left the meeting hall together at the end of the Caspian summit

Bayramov and Rubio discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Ukraine's ambassador highly praised Azerbaijan's support

Latest news

Pashinyan announces the start of operations at the Amulsar deposit

Today, 12:50

Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 12:40

NATO does not plan to blockade Kaliningrad

Today, 12:30

Indonesia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's energy sector and the restoration of Karabakh

Today, 12:20

Five people killed in shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia

Today, 12:15

Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:50

Twenty-seven people injured in earthquake in Panama - VIDEO

Today, 11:45

Four cars burned down in Masazyr - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Azerbaijani deputies and NGO representatives call on the U.S. Congress to repeal Amendment 907

Today, 11:30

Azerbaijani oil is selling at $130.81

Today, 11:20

Judges appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:16

President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

Today, 11:10

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Fiji on its National Day - PHOTO

Today, 11:00

Flightradar: JetSmart plane issues distress signal off the coast of Chile

Today, 10:50

Subway closed and mobile internet shut down in New Delhi over protests

Today, 10:30

Tokayev appoints new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces

Today, 10:10

Turkey to introduce restrictions on children's use of social media starting November 1

Today, 09:50

Trump says Putin did not believe in the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Today, 09:30

Trump did not appreciate the choice of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Today, 09:20

In Brazil, police rescued 13 children from a seized day care center, the attacker was killed

Today, 09:00
All news