Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called President Ilham Aliyev.

1news.az reports this citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan

During the telephone conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the development of relations of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and the role of regular high-level meetings and consultations in further strengthening bilateral ties was noted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again emphasized that the people of Pakistan have deep respect and reverence for President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.

During the conversation, the importance of having the existing high quality and level of relations in the political sphere accompanied by the expansion of cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment fields was noted.



The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed satisfaction with the activity of the service center established in Islamabad on the basis of the Azerbaijani “ASAN xidmət” model and asked the Azerbaijani side to provide support for applying this experience in other regions of Pakistan as well.

President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this direction.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan thanked the head of our state for this and regarded this support from Azerbaijan as yet another vivid example of friendship and solidarity between our countries.

During the telephone conversation, the diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan recently toward promoting dialogue, mediation, and reducing tensions at the regional and international levels were highly appreciated.



The head of our state and the Prime Minister of Pakistan exchanged views on issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as on the regional and international situation.