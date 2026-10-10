 Ramzan Kadyrov once again expressed his deep condolences over the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route | 1news.az
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Ramzan Kadyrov once again expressed his deep condolences over the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route

1news Staff15:55 - Today
Ramzan Kadyrov once again expressed his deep condolences over the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route

"In connection with the crash of the plane flying the Baku–Grozny route in December 2024, I want once again, personally and on behalf of the entire Chechen people, to express my deep condolences. This is our common grief."

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

"We sincerely share the sorrow of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and pray for the souls of all those who perished," he noted.

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